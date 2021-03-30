Virginia Beach family looking for answers after they say loved one hit and injured by bicyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family is searching for the person they say is responsible for injuring their loved one outside of a local store.

Margaret Burgess says her brother, Kevin Baird, was at the Lowe’s near the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Great Neck Road last Thursday looking for a dishwasher.

“He was exiting the store and he got run over by a bicyclist. They just nailed him, knocked him down and left him there. He was completely unconscious and he still till this moment has no recollection of the accident,” she said.

Burgess says Baird, who had a stroke about 10 years ago, was injured on the left side of his body and was only released from the hospital Monday night. He’s now in a rehabilitation facility and will be there for at least two weeks due to COVID restrictions his sister said.

The accident has set him back, according to Burgess.

“He’s made a little bit of progress. The bad thing is we won’t be able to see him for two weeks. We won’t be able to see him. He worked hard to come back from his stroke,” she said. “So, I know he’s going to work hard from there. Hopefully, by the time of that two-week quarantine, we’ll have him home.”

Burgess says she knows that other people stopped to help Baird after he was hit and that the store, who was also helpful, has video of the incident.

10 On Your Side reached out to the Lowe’s who referred us to the corporate office.

Burgess is now only looking for answers as to who hit Baird and why they left the scene.

“Whoever did this, accidents happen. We all do that. We all make mistakes but for someone to knock him down unconscious and leave him on the sidewalk is just horrifying to me. It’s like, who does that? It’s not something people should do,” she said. “I just want to know what you were thinking? Why? Why didn’t you stop and help him? Why didn’t you help him?”

If you have any information and would like to contact the family, please email Kara Dixon at kara.dixon@wavy.com.