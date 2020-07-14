Virginia Beach STIHL facility confirms 10 workers tested positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — STIHL officials confirmed that 10 workers from their Virginia Beach facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Although they have not confirmed the exact dates of the confirmation of the positive results, STIHL officials say the workers tested positive “over the course of the past several weeks.”

A spokesperson for STIHL says all workers who tested positive will remain away from the facility until they are medically cleared to return.

STIHL officials say have notified affected employees and have also contracted environmental decontamination services who cleaned and disinfected the affected areas and any common areas the individuals may have visited.

Earlier in May, the same Virginia Beach STIHL facility confirmed that three of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

