Virginia Beach extends tax relief application deadline

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Commissioner of the Revenue announced on Friday that the tax relief application deadline has been extended to July 31.

According to their press release, this extension allows qualified taxpayers applying for year 2022 real estate and year 2021 personal property tax relief an extra month to complete the application.

“I’ve noticed that taxpayers are having a very difficult time adapting to certain COVID-related disruptions,” said Commissioner of the Revenue Phil Kellam. “This extension will allow senior and disabled taxpayers additional time to accumulate the materials necessary to apply and qualify for tax relief.”

First time applicants can contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at (757) 385-4385, fax (757) 427-1589, or email REQ@vbgov.com to schedule an appointment.