VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has extended the Rudee Loop survey until Jan. 29.

According to a press release, the city decided to extend the survey after receiving an overwhelming response and sustained daily engagement. The survey first opened on Nov. 22 and has been viewed over 11,000 times with 3,100 people participating.

The city, along with the Work Program Architects (WPA), is offering multiple options for residents to provide input. For those who would like to participate in the survey, you can fill it out online by clicking here, or you can call Nancy Bloom at 757-385-6279 to request a hard copy that you can send back via email or mail.

For those who would prefer to provide input in-person, the city has put together two opportunities to do so: