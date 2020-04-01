Virginia Beach extends Atlantic Ave. free parking to accommodate take-out and pick-up services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has decided to extend free parking on Atlantic Ave. until May 8 in light of coronavirus challenges restaurants may be facing.

Due to new restrictions, city leaders have decided it was in local businesses’ best interest to accommodate take-out and pick-up services in the oceanfront area.

The free parking program started in early October of 2019 and would usually go back to charging customers on April 1.

Two-hour parking on Atlantic Avenue, from 6th to 38th streets, is free between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Additionally, municipal parking lots, garages and meters will operate at a reduced rate of $2 per hour through May 8.

