Virginia Beach extends application deadline for 5/31 Memorial Committee

Building 2 at Virginia Beach’s municipal complex as it was adorned on the anniversary of the mass shooting, May 31, 2020 (WAVY Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents hoping to apply for the 5/31 Memorial Committee in Virginia Beach now have extra days to do so.

The city has extended the deadline to apply to Monday, Nov. 15. The questionnaire and application are available HERE. Both are due to City Clerk Amanda Barnes by Nov. 15.

The City has hired consulting firm Kearns & West to facilitate the memorial planning process. The firm will serve as the family and survivor liaison, facilitate the Memorial Committee, and create multiple opportunities for the families, survivors, and community to provide input in the memorial planning process.



After applicant names and identifying information have been redacted, the questionnaires will be reviewed by the family and survivor liaison for recommendations to the City Council.

The goals and responsibilities of the 5/31 Memorial Committee will include:

creating firm protocols for meeting structure and consensus-building

creating a vision for the memorial

setting project priorities goals, and building consensus on the design

leading a transparent process open to any interested members of the public or stakeholders

advocating for the families, survivors and community

soliciting input from the stakeholders and public

developing design goals and recommendations on the memorial site, and funding for the memorial using collected input

determining a preferred location for the memorial

providing project budgets and mobilizing funding

soliciting design proposals

reviewing proposals, conducting selection process, and making a final recommendation to City Council

overseeing the installation and dedication of memorial