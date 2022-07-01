Traffic may be redirected, some roads could close due to traffic volume

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is expecting higher than usual traffic volume for this 4th of July holiday weekend.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early to Oceanfront events to minimize traffic congestion. Drivers traveling in the late afternoon and evening hours should expect high density traffic.

Drivers need to also be aware of heavy pedestrian traffic.

The I-264 eastbound exit at South Birdneck Road and westbound exit at First Colonial Road will likely be closed on Monday, July 4. City officials said starting at 7 p.m. on July 4, vehicles traveling eastbound on I-264 may be redirected westbound at Parks Avenue, if needed due to high traffic volume. If that happens, the diversion will likely be in place until 11:30 p.m.

The Shore Drive and Laskin Road routes to the Oceanfront will remain open.

The City of Virginia Beach has partnered with WAZE to provide real-time traffic updates.

There will be fireworks displays at both the Oceanfront and on July 4 at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach. Visitors should arrive early.

A reminder that fireworks are illegal in the city.

