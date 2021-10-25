Virginia Beach EMS renames headquarters after long-time former chief

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach EMS has renamed its headquarters after a long-time former chief.

Now titled “The Bruce W. Edwards Virginia Beach Emergency Medical Services Headquarters and Training Center,” the facility honors the former chief who served for 32 years.

In total, Edwards served the Virginia Beach rescue system for 42 years, starting with the Ocean Park Volunteer Fire and Rescue Unit in 1967. He ended his career retiring as Chief Emiritus in 2016.

Saturday’s ceremony honoring Edwards featured Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Senator Bill DeSteph, Delegate Glenn Davis and more.

In a post on social media, VBEMS says CHief Edward’s impact on the city “will live on forever.”

(Photo Courtesy – VBEMS)

(Photo Courtesy – VBEMS)

(Photo Courtesy – VBEMS)

(Photo Courtesy – VBEMS)