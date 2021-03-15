Virginia Beach EMS recruiting volunteers to help administer COVID-19 shots

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials say they are “urgently” seeking volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

The Virginia Beach Department of Health is currently working to get local residents vaccinated four to six days a week. With the new intensive schedule, health officials say they need more help.

Volunteers already make up half of the vaccination clinic’s operational staff and the new schedule is taking its toll.

Officials say they are looking for licensed physicians, physician’s assistants, nurses (RN/LPN/NP) or EMTs (paramedic/advanced/intermediate) members who would like to volunteer and help administer the vaccines.

Below are the volunteer vaccinator requirements:

Complete an EMS volunteer application at VBEMS.com/VolunteerVaccinator (select “Create Account”)

(select “Create Account”) Provide your credentials/certifications for verification

Complete a brief EMS orientation over the phone

Complete several brief online training courses (total time required is 2-3 hours)

Consent to a background check performed by the Virginia Beach EMS (at the department’s cost).

Volunteers can expect to start vaccinating residents within 10 business days after their training and required checks have been completed. Virginia Beach EMS say volunteers are not obligated to provide additional services to EMS outside of administering vaccines.

Shifts will be scheduled by EMS with notifications in advance. Health officials ask volunteers to commit to at least two shifts per month.