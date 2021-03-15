Virginia Beach EMS recruiting volunteers to help administer COVID-19 shots

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach health officials say they are “urgently” seeking volunteers to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.
The Virginia Beach Department of Health is currently working to get local residents vaccinated four to six days a week. With the new intensive schedule, health officials say they need more help.
Volunteers already make up half of the vaccination clinic’s operational staff and the new schedule is taking its toll.
Officials say they are looking for licensed physicians, physician’s assistants, nurses (RN/LPN/NP) or EMTs (paramedic/advanced/intermediate) members who would like to volunteer and help administer the vaccines.
Below are the volunteer vaccinator requirements:
- Complete an EMS volunteer application at VBEMS.com/VolunteerVaccinator (select “Create Account”)
- Provide your credentials/certifications for verification
- Complete a brief EMS orientation over the phone
- Complete several brief online training courses (total time required is 2-3 hours)
- Consent to a background check performed by the Virginia Beach EMS (at the department’s cost).
Volunteers can expect to start vaccinating residents within 10 business days after their training and required checks have been completed. Virginia Beach EMS say volunteers are not obligated to provide additional services to EMS outside of administering vaccines.
Shifts will be scheduled by EMS with notifications in advance. Health officials ask volunteers to commit to at least two shifts per month.