Virginia Beach EMS honored with Emergency Preparedness and Response award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach EMS (VBSEMS) was honored this past Monday night with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response Award by the Tidewater Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council, Inc.

Once the FDA authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, VBEMS says they were able to organize hundreds of volunteers and employees to run vaccination sites across the city.

All together, VBEMS helped to administer over 125,000 vaccines according to their Facebook page.

“Great work is done by people who are not afraid to be great and this year’s award recipients have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and passion for serving others. They continually strive to provide the highest quality of care when it is needed most. We take great pride in recognizing THE best EMS responders, instructors, dispatchers, nurses and agencies in the Tidewater region and Commonwealth of Virginia,” said David Long, executive director of the Tidewater EMS Council, Inc. “EMS is often the tip of the spear in the healthcare continuum working closely with hospitals, public health, and the law enforcement community.”

Council members also presented several awards to individuals and agencies in Hampton Roads for their remarkable contributions to the EMS field.

Virginia Beach EMS, along with other winners, will have the opportunity to compete for the 2021 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced later this year. Winners will be presented with a trophy and a certificate signed by the Governor.