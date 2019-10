VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach EMS employee has been arrested on multiple counts of child pornography possession.

Police have arrested Alexander Bowling on Thursday, October 10, on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

According to Sentara spokesperson Dale Gauding, Bowling is currently employed by Medical Transport, LLC, a subsidiary of Sentara Healthcare, and has been put on administrative leave.

Bowling is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.