Virginia Beach employers needed for summer youth job program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation’s Youth Opportunities Office (YOO) is seeking Virginia Beach-based businesses as employers for its 2021 summer program.

As a participating employer with the Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), organizations agree to provide a local young person with a meaningful, paid summer work experience.

Interested employers should complete the online request form no later than March 15, 2021. Applications are being accepted for SYEP youth participants through March 8.

The program employs over 100 youth across city agencies and private businesses every year.

SYEP is open to Virginia Beach residents, ages 16 to 21, and runs from June 21 to August 15. Participants will earn at least $8 per hour, working a minimum of 27-35 hours per week during the eight-week program.

Applicants will be screened, interviewed, and matched with prospective employers by SYEP staff. Workplace readiness and financial literacy training are also provided during the orientation and throughout the entire program.

Participation as an employer in SYEP offers a wealth of benefits, such as:

The ability to provide Virginia Beach youth with quality work experience.

Recruitment, eligibility, and placement process facilitated by SYEP program staff through an extensive and strategic onboarding process.

Support from SYEP program staff for both supervisors and youth.

Seven-weeks of having another employee available to help meet business goals and execute tasks.

Expectations of potential employment partners include:

Worksite must be located in Virginia Beach.

Provide productive and significant work assignments for youth to develop responsible work habits, basic job skills, an awareness of workplace expectations, and the chance to explore career interests.

Provide on the job training and worksite orientation.

Offer youth employees a minimum of 27-35 hours a week for seven weeks for at least $8.04 to $8.55 per hour.

Assign worksite supervisor(s) who will serve as a positive mentor.

For additional information on becoming an SYEP employer, please visit VBgov.com/SYEP or contact Andrea Holloman at 757-385-0432, email SYEP@vbgov.com.