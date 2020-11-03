Virginia Beach reporting steady stream of voters on Election Day; no problems at the polls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Registered voters in Virginia Beach began lining up early Election Day morning to cast their ballots in the general election. In a 10 a.m. briefing, city election officials said 33,000 people had already voted. That’s about 10% of all registered voters.

That number is in addition to 48,783 early mail-in votes and 74,056 early in-person votes.

In total, that equates to about half of the city’s 322,933 registered voters who have voted so far.

In 2016, the turnout in Virginia Beach reached 66%.

The next update is expected around noon.

Voting precinct at Pembroke Elementary on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo courtesy: Andrew Robinson

WAVY News 10 reporter Jason Marks votes and his 2-year-old son Hunter went to vote at Indian Lakes Elementary on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.

Election Day at Indian Lakes Elementary voting precinct. Nov. 3, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Jason Marks)

There have been no issues reported at any of the Virginia Beach polling locations, according to election officials.

Chopper 10 flew above several voting precincts in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning. A line of early voters wrapped around Providence Presbyterian Church in the Fairfield area.

Election officials said there was an approximate 45-minute wait at some locations, but 10 On Your Side heard from some Virginia Beach voters who had almost no wait at all for in-person Election Day voting.

Polls opened Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. across Virginia and will be open until 7 p.m. In Virginia Beach, voters can drop off ballots at any polling location or in the drop-box behind Building 14 at the Municipal Center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The city made changes to eight polling locations this election.

November 2020 Polling Location Changes:

Point O’ View Precinct to Point O’ View Elementary School , 5400 Parliament Drive

, 5400 Parliament Drive Kings Grant Precinct to King’s Grant Elementary School, 612 N. Lynnhaven Road

612 N. Lynnhaven Road Cromwell Precinct to Landstown High School , 2001 Concert Drive

, 2001 Concert Drive Stratford Chase Precinct to Kempsville Area Library , 832 Kempsville Road

, 832 Kempsville Road Shannon Precinct to Kempsville Elementary School, 570 Kempsville Road

570 Kempsville Road Sherry Park Precinct to Woodstock Elementary School, 6016 Providence Road

6016 Providence Road Buckner Precinct to Green Run Elementary School, 1200 Green Garden Circle

1200 Green Garden Circle Indian River Precinct to Salem Middle School, 2380 Lynnhaven Parkway

2380 Lynnhaven Parkway Independence Precinct to Windsor Oaks Elementary School, 3800 Van Buren Drive

In addition to the national and state races, Virginia Beach has several local races in the general election, for mayor, city council and school board. There is also an amendment on the ballot.

10 On Your Side is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for live election results.