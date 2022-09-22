VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach woman who struck it rich playing the Virginia Lottery had no idea how much she won for a couple weeks.

Alka Franceschi bought a Mega Millions ticket online for the August 9 drawing, and let the computer randomly select her numbers. As a result, she matched all but the Mega Ball number.

According to Lottery officials, Franceschi logged into her account two weeks after the drawing and was shocked to see that she had won a $1 million prize.

“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.

Franceschi works in education and is a former principal. She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. All Virginia lottery results are posted on WAVY.com.