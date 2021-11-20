Virginia Beach earns perfect score on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index for second year in a row

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has earned a raw score above 100 for the second year in a row on the 10th anniversary of the Municipal Equality Index (MEI).

The MEI is a nationwide benchmarking tool developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) for understanding how inclusive municipal laws, policies and services are of the LGBTQ+ people who live and work there.

Of the 506 municipalities evaluated across the nation, 110 earned perfect scores (up from 94 in 2020 and just 88 in 2019). The average score nationwide was 67.

Virginia Beach’s raw score of 115, up two points from last year, is one of the highest scores in the nation and the highest in Virginia.

Cities are rated based on non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and city leadership’s public position on equality.

The MEI serves as a guide to help local governments further equality, but also as a resource for companies looking to expand into areas that are actively fostering inclusion.

