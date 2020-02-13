Virginia Beach Dunkin Donuts robbed Thursday afternoon

Virginia Beach

The Dunkin Donuts on Princess Anne Road in VB was robbed on Feb. 13, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Caitlyn Steckler)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Someone robbed the Dunkin Donuts in the 5600 block of Princess Anne Road Thursday afternoon.

Police dispatchers confirmed they got the first call at 12:42 p.m. for officers to respond to that location.

There is no additional information at this time.

