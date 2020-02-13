Virginia Beach Dunkin Donuts robbed Thursday afternoon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Someone robbed the Dunkin Donuts in the 5600 block of Princess Anne Road Thursday afternoon.
Police dispatchers confirmed they got the first call at 12:42 p.m. for officers to respond to that location.
There is no additional information at this time.
Stay with WAVY for updates.
