Virginia Beach drive-thru, take-home oyster roast fundraiser a success

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For the 45th year, Virginia Beach successfully hosted its annual oyster roast fundraiser benefitting the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad — only this year, it looked a little bit different.

Typically, the Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival is held to raise funds to help the volunteer crew purchase their own ambulances, equipment, and supplies. Tax dollars only support the overall operations of rescue squad departments.

Since it wasn’t possible to host a large gathering, the event planners got creative.

They asked that everyone “Stay Safe & Strong & Oyster On!” at the Oysters, Stew & More Drive-Thru and Take-Home Event adaptation.

Guests were able to pick up their boxed meals this year, as well as purchase packages that earned sponsor name recognition, meals, and more.

Those who bought passes were able to enjoy freshly fried hush puppies and oyster stew from The Beach Bully BBQ Restaurant, homemade oyster stew from Soup Love of Virginia Beach, fresh Eastern Shore oysters, and clams from Ocean Cove Seafood.