Virginia Beach DHS to host HIV testing event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Wednesday that the Department of Human Services (DHS) will host a free HIV testing event in recognition of National HIV Testing Day.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 at the DHS Administration Building in Virginia Beach. Testing will be available to people of all ages and provided in a private screening area. Results will be available within minutes.
Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to make an appointment by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811, however, walk-ins will be accepted.
For those unable to attend the event, DHS Wellness and Prevention Services offers testing year-round by appointment at 258 N. Witchduck Road, Suite 2D. Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday by calling Robert Hewitt at 757-385-0811.
DHS has participated in National HIV Testing Day since 1999.