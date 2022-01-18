Virginia Beach Development Authority taking applications for new Façade Improvement Grants program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Development Authority is now taking applications for a small business grant program that offers up to $10,000 in matching funds for exterior improvements.

The Façade Improvement Grants (FIG) program provides support to existing small business owners with less than 50 employees located on any commercially or industrially zoned property.

The grant funds must be used for new projects that make a visible, demonstrable improvement to the exterior of a building or property, such as, façades, fencing, signage or landscape improvements.



To apply for the grant, CLICK HERE.