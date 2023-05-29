VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the more recognizable faces from the City of Virginia Beach over the last few years has submitted his resignation.

Deputy City Manager Taylor Adams is expected to leave the city in mid-June.

In a letter to Virginia Beach City Council on Monday, City Manager Patrick Duhaney said Adams is taking a job out of state and lead an economic development authority.

Several city council members say this leaves a big hole for the city to fill, as Adams helped oversee the city’s economic development efforts, as well as partnerships with Something in the Water and the resort community.

There’s no word yet on a replacement for Adams.

WAVY reached out to Adams and he wasn’t immediately available for comment.