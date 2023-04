VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach deputies have been training with new body-worn cameras, VBSO says.

VBSO says they are anticipating a busy summer tourism season at the Oceanfront and other events throughout Virginia Beach.

This weekend Something in the Water festival will be the first weekend deputies will be wearing the new body-worn cameras.

The cameras were purchased last month for the VBSO bt the Virginia Beach City Council.