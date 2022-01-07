Virginia Beach Dept. of Human Services to temporarily close to public as COVID-19 cases increase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the county and Commonwealth, the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily close to the public.

The temporary closure will begin Monday, Jan. 10 and will continue for an undetermined amount of time. City and department leaders will monitor the situation and determine a reopening timeline at a later date.

Staff will continue to work in the offices, as well as at home as needed. They will continue telehealth and in-person community events as possible. Their 24/7 programs and emergency response services will continue to operate.

Emergency Hotlines: