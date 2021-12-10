Virginia Beach Department of Public Health welcomes new district director

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) –The Virginia Department of Public Health announced that Caitlyn Pedati, M.D., M.P.H. will serve as the Virginia Beach Health District director beginning December 10.

Pedati earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Science from Georgetown University. She later attended George Washington University where she earned her Medical Doctorate and Master of Public Health with a focus on epidemiology.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, chief deputy commissioner of Community Health Services, Virginia Department of Health said: “We are truly fortunate to have Dr. Pedati join our team at VDH. With her background in infectious disease control and epidemiology at the state and national level, Dr. Pedati is joining our health department at an opportune time as we continue our COVID-19 pandemic response and efforts.”

While working as both a public health and clinical professional, Pedati has engaged with several national organizations. She is the former co-chair of the Healthcare Associated Infections Committee for the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. She is also a member of the executive committee for the Section of Epidemiology for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Pedati is excited to return to her home state and looks forward to joining the team in Virginia Beach.