Virginia Beach Department of Planning and Community Development limiting service due to staffing limitations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Planning and Community Development in Virginia Beach is reducing its service.

The department says it will close its customer service counter to walk-in customers on Mondays and Thursdays due to staffing limitations. The move is effective Nov. 15, 2021, until further notice.

Zoning, building and trade permits can still be dropped off for review and the submission and issuance process can be handled online.

All other Planning and Community Development services will be available by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 757-385-4621 or click here.