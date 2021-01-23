Virginia Beach Department of Human Services to temporarily close due to increased COVID-19 cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, Jan. 25.

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission rates as indicated in data by the Virginia Department of Health, the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services will temporarily discontinue public access to facilities effective Monday, Jan. 25.

Staff will continue to work on-site at various locations as well as working remotely to meet the service needs of citizens via telehealth (video), by phone, or out in the community in low exposure settings where social distancing is possible.



24/7 programs and emergency response services will continue to operate.

The hotlines listed below will be staffed to answer calls, as well as the facility’s main program phone numbers during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Officials say they are committed to providing a timely response to all members of our community.

Emergency Hotlines:Adult Protective Services (APS) – to report suspected neglect or abuse of adults

757-385-3550 Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 888-832-3858 available 24/7



Child Protective Services (CPS) – to report suspected neglect or abuse of children

757-385-3400 or 800-552-7096 available 24/7



Emergency Mental Health Services – 757-385-0888

Adult Outpatient Mental Health Services (including Same Day Access) – 757-385-0511

Child & Youth Mental Health Services – (including Same Day Access) 757-385-0850

Developmental Services – 757-385-0600

