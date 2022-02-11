Virginia Beach Department of Human Services reopens for walk-ins on Feb. 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Human Services will reopen its door to the public on February 14.

While walk-ins are welcome, the department encourages anyone seeking assistance to connect with programs and services electronically whenever possible in an effort to reduce the number of individuals in the facilities.

Appointments can be scheduled in the event a face-to-face meeting is necessary and held in a setting where social distancing can be maintained. Exceptions will be made for emergency services.

“We are pleased to once more reopen our lobbies to our community,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “DHS staff have remained committed to serving the needs of our community and have worked diligently throughout the entire pandemic, whether from the office or at home. We look forward to welcoming more of our residents into our offices and continue to connect them to vital programs and services that impact their daily lives.”

Face coverings are recommended for individuals during their visits.

For a complete list of programs and services, visit VBgov.com/HS.