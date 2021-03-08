Virginia Beach Department of Human Services reopening to the public on March 15

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) in Virginia Beach will reopen its doors to the public with modified health requirements.

City officials have set the date to Monday, March 15, for DHS to reopen its doors. However, they say day programs such as SkillQuest, Beach House, and the Day Treatment program will remain closed until further notice.

Back in late January, the department temporarily closed to the public due to increased COVID-19 cases in the region.

Although the building will be open to the public, officials are still encouraging residents to connect with services electronically whenever possible to limit the number of people in the facilities at any given time.

“In the event a face-to-face meeting is necessary, it should be scheduled by appointment and held in a setting where social distancing can be maintained to the greatest extent possible,” officials said in a release.

Officials are asking residents to wear face coverings, however they say they will accommodate to anyone’s needs in a manner that is safe for all involved.

“We will not deny services, however we may provide those services through alternative means when necessary and appropriate to do so.”