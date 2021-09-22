Virginia Beach Department of Health to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Health says they will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.
The free event will be the last COVID-19 community vaccination clinic at the Senior Resource Center which is located on 912 Princess Anne Road.
The event is slated for Thursday, Sept. 23 from 8-11 a.m. The clinic will be offering Pfizer (two doses), Moderna (two doses) and Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccines.
Individuals 12 years of age and older are eligible to be vaccinated, however, minors 12-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Residents who are immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna if 28 days or more have passed since their last dose.
Preregistration is encouraged, however, walk-ins are welcome. To register, click here.
