Virginia Beach declares Nov. 3 a city holiday; most — but not all — offices will be closed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has declared Election Day, Nov. 3, a city holiday.

That means most city offices will be closed, with a few exceptions.

Exceptions to the holiday closures include:

City parks: Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Recreation centers: Closed for registered fitness activities or swimming. Childcare programs for Nov. 3 will take place as planned

Virginia Aquarium: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online .

. Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market Merchants: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Waste Management services: Normal collection for trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulky item services.

Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, 1989 Jake Sears Road: Open for normal hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We heard requests from community leaders to make Election Day a City holiday, and after considering the many challenges the pandemic poses on our voting process, it seems prudent to take this step,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “We want to ensure as many City employees as possible are able to exercise their rights to vote.” This action does not change the official City holiday calendar for 2021 and beyond.

Residents can get more information by contacting VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311 on landlines or cell phone within the city limits. Visit the city website for online assistance.

