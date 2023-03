VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Crime Line and Crime Stoppers have increased their maximum reward amounts.

According to a tweet from VB Crime Solvers, Those who submit a tip or information that leads to an arrest can receive up to $1,5000 depending on charges. The maximum award was previously $1,000.

As a reminder, those who would like to submit a tip can choose to remain anonymous.