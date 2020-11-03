Virginia Beach crews respond to townhouse fire in Lake Edwards region

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach first responders reported to a townhouse fire late Monday evening.

Virginia Beach Fire, Virginia Beach Police, and Virginia Beach EMS responded to the 600 block of Redkirk Lane in the Lake Edwards area of the city just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Virginia Beach Fire says the first units on the scene reported light smoke. Crews immediately made entry and search for residents inside the home.

Reports say the fire was quickly contained and marked under control around 10:15 p.m.

There were no injuries reported following the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

