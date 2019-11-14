Virginia Beach crash injures two Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Virginia Beach.
Police in Virginia Beach responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Pleasure House Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
One patient was trapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived, but crews said they were able to rescue the victim quickly.
A total of two patients were transported to a local hospital.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
