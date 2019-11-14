Virginia Beach crash injures two Wednesday

Photo by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2019 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday after a crash in Virginia Beach.

Police in Virginia Beach responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Pleasure House Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

One patient was trapped in the vehicle when first responders arrived, but crews said they were able to rescue the victim quickly.

Photo by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2019 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department.

A total of two patients were transported to a local hospital.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

