VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An evacuation order has been issued for the Virginia Beach Courthouse Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s relayed the initial report of the evacuation order in a tweet sent at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Details are still limited regarding the cause of the evacuation. Deputies say they are currently conducting a public safety investigation in the area and are asking community members to stay away for the time being.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated.