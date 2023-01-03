VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach courthouse has been evacuated following a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Details are still very limited, however, police dispatch says the call for the bomb threat came in just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

