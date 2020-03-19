Live Now
Virginia Beach couple who tested positive for COVID-19 after Egypt trip have recovered

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The first people in Hampton Roads to test positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks ago have been given the all-clear.

The husband and wife live in Virginia Beach, and got the virus while on a cruise vacation in Egypt.

“It’s one of those things where I never really expected it to be me,” said the wife.

WAVY News isn’t identifying the husband who is in his 60s and wife in her 50s. They were sick even before they stepped off the plane back home.

“My worry was what if it goes into pneumonia,” the wife said. “Am I going to go back to the hospital? Do I even want to go back to the hospital? So there was a time when I was a bit scared.”

They spent the last two weeks recovering.  Days were full of long naps. They had to check in every morning with the health department.

“We would have to report every day,” the husband said.  “They would send us a questionnaire that went in the database. They asked stuff like ‘Did you have a headache? Did you have a fever?’ We went through a bunch of questions.”

It took nearly 12 days for the symptoms to go away.  On Wednesday, they got an email from the health department giving the all-clear.

“We are free to go,” he added. “We are free to go out and about and resume our lives.”

The couple knew they wouldn’t be the last coronavirus case in the area.  They are now urging people to only get tested if they need to.

”It is pretty much classic flu-like symptoms, and if you had the flu shot and you come down with that, I would think that would be an indicator that you should probably go in and see your doctor, or call your doctor,” the husband said.

