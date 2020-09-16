Virginia Beach couple rides out Hurricane Sally in their Pensacola condo

Flood waters move on the street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in downtown Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Frank Saunders was wishing he was back home in Virginia Beach Wednesday as he showed 10 On Your Side the flooding out the back window of his condo in Pensacola Beach, Florida.

The storm is dumping catastrophic amounts of rain on Pensacola Beach. The hurricane roared ashore on the Florida-Alabama line packing winds up to 105 mph.

“The condo is still shaking, and I just tried to go out the front door. But the wind is blowing from the west and I can’t open the storm door — literally cannot push it open,” Saunders told WAVY.

Saunders has weathered severe storms before.

He describes hurricane Sally as similar to Floyd, which he experienced in Virginia Beach.

“Only on a grander scale. It just won’t go away. You know it’s not in it we can walk faster than this storm is moving. So what we thought would be an in and out with the storm is not, it’s just the storm that keeps on giving.”

A piece of the brand new Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is now gone, adding time and frustration Saunders said, for those trying to move in and out of the area.

Who knows when the Saunders will get home to Virginia Beach.

