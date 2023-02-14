VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach council members are hosting community meetings to update residents on current city projects and issues impacting the 10 districts.

The meeting is on Thursday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m. at College Park Elementary School, 1160 Bennington Road.

Attendees are encouraged to sign up to receive email reminders leading up to community meetings in their district and updates on events and topics that impact them.

To sign up for email reminders please visit, virginiabeach.gov/communitymeetings.