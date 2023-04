VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Councilmember Jennifer Rouse is hosting a community meeting.

The meeting is on April 17, from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Green Run High School, 1700 Dahlia Drive.

During the meeting residents will be updated on current issues that impact District 10.

City representatives will discuss topics such as the Rosemont Expansion Project, other capital improvement projects, flood mitigation projects and public safety.