Virginia Beach Councilman John Moss tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Councilman John Moss says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moss relayed the new Monday afternoon on social media regarding his positive test.

The councilman says he developed a “severe and persistent cough” that would not go away about a week ago.

Due to the lack of COVID-19-related symptoms he experienced, Moss did not take the test and continued on while withdrawing from attending events.

In his statement, Moss did not clarify when exactly he received the positive test, but says the result took him by surprise.

Moss says he will continue to self-isolate and take his temperature three times a day.

“Given my susceptibility to pneumonia I do take all respiratory threats very seriously. Given some calls I receive the state of health has amplified in seriousness beyond reality.”

Moss was re-elected to the City Council in November 2018. He served three prior terms on the City Council, as the Kempsville Borough representative (1986-1990) and as an at large member (1992-1995 and 2015-2018).

Latest Posts