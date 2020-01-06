Virginia Beach council to review Second Amendment resolution Monday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss a resolution that would declare the city a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

Mayor Bobby Dyer and several other city leaders called for the special meeting last week.

It comes after hundreds of people showed up at City Hall in December, demanding Virginia Beach take a position in the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement, created in response to Democrats winning control of the Virginia General Assembly.

CITY HALL AT CAPACITY So many people showed up to encourage @CityofVaBeach to take up a "2nd sanctuary city" resolution that they cannot fit any more people inside the building. City PR rep says she doesnt know of this has ever happened before @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/SPbFaGYvpG — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) December 3, 2019

Gun rights activists want city leaders to pass a resolution saying the city will not use tax dollars to enforce gun laws they believe are unconstitutional.

The proposed resolution would make Virginia Beach a “Second Amendment Constitutional City,” a statement of support for the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment and Virginia Constitution.

If approved, the city manager would send a copy of the resolution to the Virginia General Assembly and Governor Ralph Northam.

Councilman Guy Tower disapproves of the resolution, saying in a Facebook post that it’s “inappropriate.” Tower encourages people upset about possible changes to gun laws to talk with lawmakers in Richmond.

He goes on to say this resolution is insensitive to the families and employees affected by the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, in which a gunman killed 12 people and injured four others.

In response to the shooting, Virginia Democrats campaigned on strengthening gun laws.

