New development authority proposed to help finance VB Dome project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After nearly a year, the City of Virginia Beach and the developers behind the new “Dome” project have come to an agreement on how to fund the largest public-private partnership in state history.

Representatives from Virginia Beach and Venture Realty Group presented the proposed 114-page development agreement for “Atlantic Park” to City Council on Tuesday afternoon. While the amount of public investment has remained unchanged since an initial agreement was approved in early 2019, where the money comes from has.

Atlantic Park — a Pharrell Williams-backed $325 million mixed-use, multi-venue development — will take the place of the former Virginia Beach Dome site, which is located between 18th and 20th streets. The proposal includes plans to build a 3,500 seat music venue, surf park, restaurants, office space and residential units.

The agreement covers the process for delivery of the project, such as construction plans and schedules, the guaranteed maximum prices for the components and the process for real estate closing.

The city’s cost for the project would be roughly $96 million and would be used to construct the parking garages, entertainment venue and common spaces.

The city would pay off debt by using the Tourist Investment Program, which is made up of hotel, restaurant, amusement and cigarette taxes. The lead partner, Virginia Beach-based Venture Reality, would secure financing for the remaining $230 million

The partnership would be the largest public-private partnership in Virginia Beach history.

To come to fruition, the agreement needs to be approved by both the Virginia Beach City Council and the Virginia Beach Development Authority.

The city anticipates the project could have close to an $8.2 million fiscal impact each year. Revenue distributions would include $1.9 million to Virginia Beach City Public Schools, $2.8 million to the city’s general fund and $3.5 million to the City’s Tourism Investment Program fund.