City to deploy app for first responders to log info, provide referrals for homeless

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Homelessness across Virginia Beach was a big topic of discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

10 On Your Side first told you last month about encampments popping up across the Resort City.

Less than 1% of the population in Virginia Beach is homeless. The city’s Housing Resource Center said Tuesday while the problem won’t disappear, the goal is to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

Nearly 8 out of every 10,000 people in Virginia Beach are homeless.

“We have a strategic approach to how we manage that,” said Ruth Hill of the Housing Resource Center, or HRC.

Hill provided council members with a snapshot of the city’s homeless situation and the 37 organizations across the region partnering with Virginia Beach to help folks get into housing and get the resources they need.

“There’s lots of resources available. We do not suffer from a lack of resources in Virginia Beach. I think, if about anything, it’s about connecting those resources more effectively,” said councilman Michael Berlucchi.

Hill revealed plans for a smartphone app called ‘Show the Way’ that will help first responders log information and provide referrals for those who are homeless, helping keep tabs on those in encampments and what resources they have available to them.

“It will have real-time data capture for engagements, contacts and surveys. It’s an app on a phone that not only can our outreach team use it, but other departments can use it – police, EMS,” Hill explained.

Hill told council members some of the biggest challenges are that shelters fill quickly and people can’t take their pets with them, so they refuse help, and some who suffer from mental illness like their current situation.

“They can’t be emergency detained because of their illness,” Hill said. “An assessment is asked of them, and if they’re not a danger to themselves or society, then there’s nothing that anyone can do – police or a mental health provider, because that person has rights.”

The city of Virginia Beach has also allocated $250,000 of 2024’s fiscal year budget toward cleaning up homeless encampments, $100,000 for prevention and diversion and $1 million toward 38 new permanent supportive housing units.

On June 28, the city is hosting a food and feedback forum for those who’ve experienced homelessness.