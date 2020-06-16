Virginia Beach Council expected to appoint current Cincinnati city manager to lead resort city

Patrick Duhaney is the current City Manager of Cincinnati, Ohio (City of Cincinnati)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council is expected to appoint current Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney to next lead the resort city, sources tell 10 On Your Side.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak on the matter publicly, expect Duhaney to be appointed this afternoon following a closed session of Virginia Beach City Council.

Duhaney has led Cincinnati, whose population is smaller than that of Virginia Beach, since 2018.

He will replace Acting City Manager Tom Leahy, who announced plans to retire before former City Manager Dave Hansen resigned last August.

Like Hansen, Duhaney served in the U.S. Army. He served on active duty and in reserve capacity from 1999 to 2015 under combat engineer and ordnance commands according to the City of Cincinnati.

He was born in Jamaica and grew up in Queens, New York. He has a wife and a young son.

Duhaney will be only the 3rd permanent city manager Virginia Beach has had in the last 30 years and the first African American.

