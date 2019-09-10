Virginia Beach continues waste collection after Hurricane Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Waste Management crews continue to collect normal yard waste after the damage from Hurricane Dorian.

Waste collection continues in Virginia Beach for debris left scattered in the wake of Hurricane Dorian on the first week of September.

Virginia Beach Waste Management spokesperson Kristi Rines said the city was very fortunate to not have been adversely impacted by the hurricane.

“Because our area received high winds rather than catastrophic damage, Waste Management will not be relaxing yard debris regulations.”

So just how much will the Virginia Beach Waste Management allow residents to slide?

Well, for starters, the Waste Management wanted to emphasize that they did not get any FEMA Disaster Funding that would have allowed the City to expand its collection capabilities with the help of contractors. As a result, they would not be able to collect tree debris or pile out of regulation.

This is a guideline for proper waste placement ahead of collection:

Limbs cannot exceed 4 feet long an 6 inches in diameter.

It’s better to make one or two large piles instead of multiple small piles.

Piles cannot exceed 4 x 4 x 4 feet.

Expect delays or waste trucks to appear on different days due to volume of some materials.

NOTE: Any work done by a private contractor must be disposed of by the contractor.

Residents are responsible for collection and proper disposal of small twigs and leaves from larger piles.

For larger amounts of yard debris, yard waste containers are available for rent. Call Waste management to schedule a delivery.

The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center cis located at 1989 Jake Sears Road with the operating hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Waste Management can be reached at (757) 385-4650 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.