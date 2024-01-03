VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach said they’ve completed the annual review of progress made toward completing mitigation actions detailed in the current Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The city is required to recertify every year as part of the Community Rating System which allows Virginia Beach residents and business owners to save 15% on flood insurance premiums.

For more information on flood insurance visit floodsmart.gov.

The Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan is developed and maintained by the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC). It identifies natural threats that the city is vulnerable to such as flooding and tropical storms.

To view the 2023 report, visit the programs and plans section on the Virginia Beach Emergency Management Department website.