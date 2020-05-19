Virginia Beach company expands, receives grant to support HQ consolidation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local Virginia Beach company just received a grant to support headquarters consolidation.

SJS, a service-disabled veteran-owned company, currently has two business units that are spread across three locations in Virginia Beach.

SJS Executives is a military and federal government consulting firm and SJS Industrial is a powder, ceramic and other industrial coatings.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it received an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) Part A grant of $125,000 from the Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) based on new job creation and target industry sectors.

“Being able to retain SJS and assist in its expansion is what the EDIP is designed to do,” said Economic Development Director Taylor Adams. “The City Council put the program in place 25 years ago to help qualifying companies with their growth needs and SJS is a great success story.”

Awards are not guaranteed. Criteria for awards is based on a number of factors, from the amount of capital investment and/or job creation over a 36-month period to whether the company will locate a strategic growth area or is among the City’s target industry sectors.

