Live Now
At 2: NC officials holding press conference as state sees record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Virginia Beach company expands, receives grant to support HQ consolidation

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – SJS Industrial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local Virginia Beach company just received a grant to support headquarters consolidation.

SJS, a service-disabled veteran-owned company, currently has two business units that are spread across three locations in Virginia Beach.

SJS Executives is a military and federal government consulting firm and SJS Industrial is a powder, ceramic and other industrial coatings.

On Tuesday, the company announced that it received an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) Part A grant of $125,000 from the Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) based on new job creation and target industry sectors.

“Being able to retain SJS and assist in its expansion is what the EDIP is designed to do,” said Economic Development Director Taylor Adams. “The City Council put the program in place 25 years ago to help qualifying companies with their growth needs and SJS is a great success story.”

Awards are not guaranteed. Criteria for awards is based on a number of factors, from the amount of capital investment and/or job creation over a 36-month period to whether the company will locate a strategic growth area or is among the City’s target industry sectors.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories