Virginia Beach community mourning death of First Colonial grad

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A recent First Colonial High School graduate who fought cancer for over a year has died.

John Byrd passed away early Friday morning, 10 On Your Side has confirmed.

Byrd, a soccer player for First Colonial, was diagnosed midway through his soccer season junior year after doctors found multiple tumors.

Virginia Beach soccer community mourning loss of outstanding young man John Byrd. He died early this morning after courageous cancer battle. Ten On Your Side reported last June how First Colonial soccer team shaved their heads to support Byrd. He just graduated. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HzuZOX8hg6 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) August 3, 2019

His fight inspired his teammates, pushing them all the way to the state quarterfinal round in 2018, and semifinals in 2019. They even shaved their heads in support.

“It made me pretty happy to see them, that they would support me like that,” John said in an interview in 2018. “Even though some looked bad with shaved heads.”