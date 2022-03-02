Virginia Beach Community Emergency Response Team searching for new members

First responders investigate the scene of a plane that crashed into or near a house, setting the house on fire, on Dakota Dr. between Grispen Rd. and Cedar Mill Dr. in Lyon Twp. near the Oakland Southwest Airport, Saturday night, Jan. 2, 2021. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is encouraging people to make a difference in the community by joining the team.

VBCERT teams are trained to provide immediate assistance to victims when first responders are unable. This training includes hands-on exercises to provide basic disaster response skills.

The teams are also equipped to organize volunteers at disaster sites, collect information to support first responders, provide disaster resilience, and aid emergency shelter operations such as pet shelters.

“This training is ideal for anyone interested in becoming more resilient to the disasters and large-scale emergencies that may impact them and their neighbors,” said Joe Corley, CERT coordinator for the Virginia Beach Office of Emergency Management.

If you’re interested in learning about VBCERT, there will be a seminar on Tuesday, Mar. 8 at the Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue Training center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The training center is located at 927 S Birdneck Rd in Virginia Beach.

VBCERT Training Activities:

First basic course

Mar. 15 – Apr. 23

Tuesdays and Thursdays

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Second basic course

Sept. 12

