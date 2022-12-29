VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery’s Commonwealth scratcher game.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 1765 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. When Gomez scratched the ticket with her uncle and a friend, they initially did not believe it was a winner. She was given the choice of receiving the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205 before taxes, and she chose the latter.

This is the final top prize in game #2089, and as a result, the game has been closed. It is the Virginia Lottery’s policy to end scratcher games once the last top prize has been claimed. The odds of winning the top prize in this game were 1 in 1,060,800, while the chances of winning any prize were 1 in 2.92.

All profits from the Virginia Lottery go towards K-12 education in the state. Last fiscal year, Virginia Beach received over $37.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised a total of $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.