Virginia Beach Cold Case Files returns to local television, social media

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The second episode of Virginia Beach Cold Case Files is now live on the city’s social media channels, as well as airing on VBTV, Virginia Beach’s public-access station.

The episode, Missing Granddad, tells the story of a Willie Chapel Sr. who was murdered by intruders while his sons were asleep upstairs in the house.

“Our department has one of the highest clearance rates in the country because we keep working cases until there is a resolution,” said Lt. Rachel Wigand with the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Investigative Division. “In Mr. Chapel’s case, we’re making a broad appeal for more information because we don’t yet have all of the evidence, we need to get a conviction.”

The show was launched as a way for the police to generate new leads for perplexing disappearances, tragic murders and unsolved crimes.

The first episode recently won an Emmy in the Crime – Long-Form Content category. It can be found on:

YouTube: VirginiaBeachTV

Facebook: Facebook.com/VirginiaBeachPD or Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach

or Virginia Beach’s Public Access Station: VBgov.com/VBTV-schedule

City of Virginia Beach website: VBgov.com/media

Anyone with any information pertaining to the Chapel case is asked to contact the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Virginia Beach Police Detectives Bureau at 757-385-4101. Actionable information is eligible for an award up to $1,000.